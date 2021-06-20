High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 25 16 .610 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 23…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 25 16 .610 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 23 17 .575 1½ Wilmington (Washington) 21 19 .525 3½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 17 24 .415 8 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 13 26 .333 11 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 27 13 .675 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 23 19 .548 5 Greenville (Boston) 23 19 .548 5 Rome (Atlanta) 20 20 .500 7 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 20 22 .476 8 Asheville (Houston) 18 23 .439 9½ Hickory (Texas) 15 27 .357 13

Saturday’s Games

Winston-Salem 4, Greensboro 2

Bowling Green at Rome, ppd.

Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 4

Wilmington 9, Brooklyn 8

Aberdeen 19, Asheville 4

Hickory 11, Greenville 5

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 19, Aberdeen 4

Brooklyn 13, Wilmington 1

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 0

Bowling Green at Rome, ppd. to July 10

Greenville 9, Hickory 8, 10 innings

Hudson Valley 5, Jersey Shore 2

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Greensboro, noon

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.<

