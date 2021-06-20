CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 7:45 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 25 16 .610
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 23 17 .575
Wilmington (Washington) 21 19 .525
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 17 24 .415 8
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 13 26 .333 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 27 13 .675
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 23 19 .548 5
Greenville (Boston) 23 19 .548 5
Rome (Atlanta) 20 20 .500 7
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 20 22 .476 8
Asheville (Houston) 18 23 .439
Hickory (Texas) 15 27 .357 13

___

Saturday’s Games

Winston-Salem 4, Greensboro 2

Bowling Green at Rome, ppd.

Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 4

Wilmington 9, Brooklyn 8

Aberdeen 19, Asheville 4

Hickory 11, Greenville 5

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 19, Aberdeen 4

Brooklyn 13, Wilmington 1

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 0

Bowling Green at Rome, ppd. to July 10

Greenville 9, Hickory 8, 10 innings

Hudson Valley 5, Jersey Shore 2

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Greensboro, noon

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.<

