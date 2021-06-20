High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|23
|17
|.575
|1½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|19
|.525
|3½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|17
|24
|.415
|8
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|26
|.333
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|23
|19
|.548
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|23
|19
|.548
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|20
|.500
|7
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|20
|22
|.476
|8
|Asheville (Houston)
|18
|23
|.439
|9½
|Hickory (Texas)
|15
|27
|.357
|13
___
|Saturday’s Games
Winston-Salem 4, Greensboro 2
Bowling Green at Rome, ppd.
Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 4
Wilmington 9, Brooklyn 8
Aberdeen 19, Asheville 4
Hickory 11, Greenville 5
|Sunday’s Games
Asheville 19, Aberdeen 4
Brooklyn 13, Wilmington 1
Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 0
Bowling Green at Rome, ppd. to July 10
Greenville 9, Hickory 8, 10 innings
Hudson Valley 5, Jersey Shore 2
|Monday’s Games
no games sceduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Greensboro, noon
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.<
