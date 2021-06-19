High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|23
|16
|.590
|½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|18
|.538
|2½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|17
|23
|.425
|7
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|26
|.316
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|22
|19
|.537
|5½
|Greenville (Boston)
|22
|19
|.537
|5½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|20
|.500
|7
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|20
|21
|.488
|7½
|Asheville (Houston)
|17
|23
|.425
|10
|Hickory (Texas)
|15
|26
|.366
|12½
___
|Friday’s Games
Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 2, game 1
Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, game 2
Aberdeen 3, Asheville 2
Greensboro 6, Winston-Salem 2
Bowling Green 7, Rome 5
Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 5
Hickory 8, Greenville 5
|Saturday’s Games
Winston-Salem 4, Greensboro 2
Bowling Green at Rome, ppd.
Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 4
Wilmington 9, Brooklyn 8
Aberdeen 19, Asheville 4
Hickory 11, Greenville 5
|Sunday’s Games
Aberdeen at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
no games sceduled<
