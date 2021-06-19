CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 10:39 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 24 16 .600
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 23 16 .590 ½
Wilmington (Washington) 21 18 .538
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 17 23 .425 7
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 12 26 .316 11
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 27 13 .675
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 22 19 .537
Greenville (Boston) 22 19 .537
Rome (Atlanta) 20 20 .500 7
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 20 21 .488
Asheville (Houston) 17 23 .425 10
Hickory (Texas) 15 26 .366 12½

___

Friday’s Games

Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 2, game 1

Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, game 2

Aberdeen 3, Asheville 2

Greensboro 6, Winston-Salem 2

Bowling Green 7, Rome 5

Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 5

Hickory 8, Greenville 5

Saturday’s Games

Winston-Salem 4, Greensboro 2

Bowling Green at Rome, ppd.

Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 4

Wilmington 9, Brooklyn 8

Aberdeen 19, Asheville 4

Hickory 11, Greenville 5

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled<

