High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|14
|.576
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|18
|15
|.545
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|14
|19
|.424
|6
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|22
|.312
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|19
|16
|.543
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|19
|16
|.543
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|18
|17
|.514
|5
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|18
|.486
|6
|Asheville (Houston)
|14
|20
|.412
|8½
|Hickory (Texas)
|13
|22
|.371
|10
|Friday’s Games
Hickory 6, Greensboro 4, game 1
Greensboro 11, Hickory 3, game 2
Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 1
Asheville at Rome, ppd.
Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 0
Wilmington 2, Jersey Shore 0
Bowling Green 5, Aberdeen 3
|Saturday’s Games
Rome 6, Asheville 2, game 1
Rome 5, Asheville 2, game 2
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 4
Greenville 3, Winston-Salem 2, 10 innings
Greensboro 7, Hickory 5, 10 innings
Wilmington 3, Jersey Shore 0
Bowling Green 10, Aberdeen 9, 12 innings
|Sunday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hickory at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
