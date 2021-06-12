CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 11:58 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 13 .606
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 19 14 .576 1
Wilmington (Washington) 18 15 .545 2
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 14 19 .424 6
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 10 22 .312
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 23 12 .657
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 19 16 .543 4
Rome (Atlanta) 19 16 .543 4
Greenville (Boston) 18 17 .514 5
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 17 18 .486 6
Asheville (Houston) 14 20 .412
Hickory (Texas) 13 22 .371 10

___

Friday’s Games

Hickory 6, Greensboro 4, game 1

Greensboro 11, Hickory 3, game 2

Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 1

Asheville at Rome, ppd.

Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 0

Wilmington 2, Jersey Shore 0

Bowling Green 5, Aberdeen 3

Saturday’s Games

Rome 6, Asheville 2, game 1

Rome 5, Asheville 2, game 2

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 4

Greenville 3, Winston-Salem 2, 10 innings

Greensboro 7, Hickory 5, 10 innings

Wilmington 3, Jersey Shore 0

Bowling Green 10, Aberdeen 9, 12 innings

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

