High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 13 .606 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 19 14 .576 1 Wilmington (Washington) 18 15 .545 2 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 14 19 .424 6 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 10 22 .312 9½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 23 12 .657 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 19 16 .543 4 Rome (Atlanta) 19 16 .543 4 Greenville (Boston) 18 17 .514 5 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 17 18 .486 6 Asheville (Houston) 14 20 .412 8½ Hickory (Texas) 13 22 .371 10

Friday’s Games

Hickory 6, Greensboro 4, game 1

Greensboro 11, Hickory 3, game 2

Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 1

Asheville at Rome, ppd.

Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 0

Wilmington 2, Jersey Shore 0

Bowling Green 5, Aberdeen 3

Saturday’s Games

Rome 6, Asheville 2, game 1

Rome 5, Asheville 2, game 2

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 4

Greenville 3, Winston-Salem 2, 10 innings

Greensboro 7, Hickory 5, 10 innings

Wilmington 3, Jersey Shore 0

Bowling Green 10, Aberdeen 9, 12 innings

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

