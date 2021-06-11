High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|14
|.562
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|14
|18
|.438
|6
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|21
|.323
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|18
|16
|.529
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|17
|16
|.515
|4½
|Greenville (Boston)
|17
|17
|.500
|5
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|17
|.500
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|14
|18
|.438
|7
|Hickory (Texas)
|13
|21
|.382
|9
|Thursday’s Games
Greensboro 8, Hickory 2
Greensboro at Hickory, Game 2, ppd.
Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 1
Jersey Shore 1, Wilmington 0
Wilmington 6, Jersey Shore 3
Asheville 6, Rome 5
Greenville 6, Winston-Salem 2
Hudson Valley 1, Brooklyn 0
|Friday’s Games
Hickory 6, Greensboro 4, game 1
Greensboro 11, Hickory 3, game 2
Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 1
Asheville at Rome, ppd.
Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 0
Wilmington 2, Jersey Shore 0
Bowling Green 5, Aberdeen 3
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 6 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
