CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 10:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 12 .625
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 18 14 .562 2
Wilmington (Washington) 17 15 .531 3
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 14 18 .438 6
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 10 21 .323
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 22 12 .647
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 18 16 .529 4
Rome (Atlanta) 17 16 .515
Greenville (Boston) 17 17 .500 5
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 17 17 .500 5
Asheville (Houston) 14 18 .438 7
Hickory (Texas) 13 21 .382 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 8, Hickory 2

Greensboro at Hickory, Game 2, ppd.

Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 1

Jersey Shore 1, Wilmington 0

Wilmington 6, Jersey Shore 3

Asheville 6, Rome 5

Greenville 6, Winston-Salem 2

Hudson Valley 1, Brooklyn 0

Friday’s Games

Hickory 6, Greensboro 4, game 1

Greensboro 11, Hickory 3, game 2

Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 1

Asheville at Rome, ppd.

Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 0

Wilmington 2, Jersey Shore 0

Bowling Green 5, Aberdeen 3

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up