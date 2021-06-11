High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 12 .625 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 18…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 12 .625 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 18 14 .562 2 Wilmington (Washington) 17 15 .531 3 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 14 18 .438 6 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 10 21 .323 9½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 22 12 .647 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 18 16 .529 4 Rome (Atlanta) 17 16 .515 4½ Greenville (Boston) 17 17 .500 5 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 17 17 .500 5 Asheville (Houston) 14 18 .438 7 Hickory (Texas) 13 21 .382 9

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 8, Hickory 2

Greensboro at Hickory, Game 2, ppd.

Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 1

Jersey Shore 1, Wilmington 0

Wilmington 6, Jersey Shore 3

Asheville 6, Rome 5

Greenville 6, Winston-Salem 2

Hudson Valley 1, Brooklyn 0

Friday’s Games

Hickory 6, Greensboro 4, game 1

Greensboro 11, Hickory 3, game 2

Greenville 5, Winston-Salem 1

Asheville at Rome, ppd.

Hudson Valley 8, Brooklyn 0

Wilmington 2, Jersey Shore 0

Bowling Green 5, Aberdeen 3

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

