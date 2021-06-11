High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 11 .645 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 17…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 11 .645 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 17 14 .548 3 Wilmington (Washington) 16 15 .516 4 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 14 17 .452 6 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 10 20 .333 9½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 21 12 .636 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 17 15 .531 3½ Rome (Atlanta) 17 16 .515 4 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 17 16 .515 4 Greenville (Boston) 16 17 .485 5 Asheville (Houston) 14 18 .438 6½ Hickory (Texas) 12 20 .375 8½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2

Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 3

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, susp.

Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 4

Rome 8, Asheville 4

Rome 4, Asheville 3

Greensboro 13, Hickory 5

Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 5

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 8, Hickory 2

Greensboro at Hickory, Game 2, ppd.

Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 1

Jersey Shore 1, Wilmington 0

Wilmington 6, Jersey Shore 3

Asheville 6, Rome 5

Greenville 6, Winston-Salem 2

Hudson Valley 1, Brooklyn 0

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.