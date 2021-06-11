High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|14
|.548
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|16
|15
|.516
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|20
|.333
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|17
|15
|.531
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|16
|17
|.485
|5
|Asheville (Houston)
|14
|18
|.438
|6½
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|20
|.375
|8½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2
Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 3
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, susp.
Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 4
Rome 8, Asheville 4
Rome 4, Asheville 3
Greensboro 13, Hickory 5
Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 5
|Thursday’s Games
Greensboro 8, Hickory 2
Greensboro at Hickory, Game 2, ppd.
Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 1
Jersey Shore 1, Wilmington 0
Wilmington 6, Jersey Shore 3
Asheville 6, Rome 5
Greenville 6, Winston-Salem 2
Hudson Valley 1, Brooklyn 0
|Friday’s Games
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 6 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.