High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 10 .667 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 16…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 10 .667 — Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 16 14 .533 4 Wilmington (Washington) 15 14 .517 4½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 13 16 .448 6½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 10 19 .345 9½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 20 12 .625 — Rome (Atlanta) 17 15 .531 3 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 17 15 .531 3 Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 16 15 .516 3½ Greenville (Boston) 15 17 .469 4 Asheville (Houston) 13 18 .419 6½ Hickory (Texas) 12 19 .387 7½

___

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, ppd.

Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 4

Asheville at Rome, susp.

Greensboro at Hickory, ppd.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Aberdeen 10, Bowling Green 1

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2

Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 3

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, susp.

Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 4

Rome 8, Asheville 4

Rome 4, Asheville 3

Greensboro 13, Hickory 5

Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 5

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.