High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|14
|.533
|4
|Wilmington (Washington)
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|19
|.345
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|16
|15
|.516
|3½
|Greenville (Boston)
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|13
|18
|.419
|6½
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|19
|.387
|7½
___
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, ppd.
Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 4
Asheville at Rome, susp.
Greensboro at Hickory, ppd.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, ppd.
Aberdeen 10, Bowling Green 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2
Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 3
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, susp.
Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 4
Rome 8, Asheville 4
Rome 4, Asheville 3
Greensboro 13, Hickory 5
Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 5
|Thursday’s Games
Greensboro at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
