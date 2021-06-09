CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. addressing student needs | Renters need to respond to eviction orders | How many in DC have 1 vaccine? | Racial gaps in deaths persist | How many vaccinated in DMV?
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 11:44 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 10 .667
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 16 14 .533 4
Wilmington (Washington) 15 14 .517
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 13 16 .448
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 10 19 .345
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 20 12 .625
Rome (Atlanta) 17 15 .531 3
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 17 15 .531 3
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 16 15 .516
Greenville (Boston) 15 17 .469 4
Asheville (Houston) 13 18 .419
Hickory (Texas) 12 19 .387

___

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, ppd.

Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 4

Asheville at Rome, susp.

Greensboro at Hickory, ppd.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Aberdeen 10, Bowling Green 1

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2

Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 3

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, susp.

Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 4

Rome 8, Asheville 4

Rome 4, Asheville 3

Greensboro 13, Hickory 5

Bowling Green 7, Aberdeen 5

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Hickory, 2, 5 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

