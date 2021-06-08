VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 10:43 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 9 .690
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 15 13 .536
Wilmington (Washington) 15 14 .517 5
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 13 16 .448 7
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 9 18 .333 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 19 12 .613
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 16 15 .516 3
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 15 15 .500
Rome (Atlanta) 15 15 .500
Greenville (Boston) 15 16 .484 4
Asheville (Houston) 13 16 .448 5
Hickory (Texas) 12 18 .400

___

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 3

Jersey Shore 11, Brooklyn 6

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 6

Aberdeen 6, Hickory 2

Greenville 15, Asheville 3

Bowling Green 7, Rome 2

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, ppd.

Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 4

Asheville at Rome, susp.

Greensboro at Hickory, ppd.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Aberdeen 10, Bowling Green 1

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

