High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 9:02 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 19 9 .679
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 15 13 .536 4
Wilmington (Washington) 15 14 .517
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 13 16 .448
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 9 18 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 19 11 .633
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 15 15 .500 4
Greenville (Boston) 15 15 .500 4
Rome (Atlanta) 15 15 .500 4
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 15 15 .500 4
Asheville (Houston) 13 16 .448
Hickory (Texas) 12 18 .414 7

___

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 4, Wilmington 0, game 1

Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 5, game 2

Hickory 6, Aberdeen 1, game 1

Hickory 4, Aberdeen 2, game 2

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 2

Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 4

Greenville 6, Asheville 3

Bowling Green 7, Rome 5

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 3

Jersey Shore 11, Brooklyn 6

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 6

Aberdeen 6, Hickory 2

Greenville 15, Asheville 3

Bowling Green 7, Rome 2

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

