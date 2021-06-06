High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|13
|.536
|4
|Wilmington (Washington)
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|13
|16
|.448
|6½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|18
|.333
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|15
|15
|.500
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|15
|15
|.500
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|15
|15
|.500
|4
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|15
|.500
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|18
|.414
|7
___
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley 4, Wilmington 0, game 1
Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 5, game 2
Hickory 6, Aberdeen 1, game 1
Hickory 4, Aberdeen 2, game 2
Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 2
Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 4
Greenville 6, Asheville 3
Bowling Green 7, Rome 5
|Sunday’s Games
Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 3
Jersey Shore 11, Brooklyn 6
Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 6
Aberdeen 6, Hickory 2
Greenville 15, Asheville 3
Bowling Green 7, Rome 2
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.