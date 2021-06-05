CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 10:39 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 18 9 .667
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 15 12 .556 3
Wilmington (Washington) 14 14 .500
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 12 16 .429
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 9 17 .346
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 18 11 .621
Rome (Atlanta) 15 14 .517 3
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 15 14 .517 3
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 14 15 .483 4
Greenville (Boston) 14 15 .483 4
Asheville (Houston) 13 15 .464
Hickory (Texas) 12 17 .414 6

___

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 17, Winston-Salem 3

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, ppd.

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 4, game 1

Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 4, game 2

Greenville 10, Asheville 3

Aberdeen 4, Hickory 3

Bowling Green 7, Rome 3

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 4, Wilmington 0, game 1

Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 5, game 2

Hickory 6, Aberdeen 1, game 1

Hickory 4, Aberdeen 2, game 2

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 2

Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 4

Greenville 6, Asheville 3

Bowling Green 7, Rome 5

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

