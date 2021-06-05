High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|12
|.556
|3
|Wilmington (Washington)
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|12
|16
|.429
|6½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|17
|.346
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|14
|15
|.483
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|14
|15
|.483
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|17
|.414
|6
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro 17, Winston-Salem 3
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, ppd.
Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 4, game 1
Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 4, game 2
Greenville 10, Asheville 3
Aberdeen 4, Hickory 3
Bowling Green 7, Rome 3
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley 4, Wilmington 0, game 1
Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 5, game 2
Hickory 6, Aberdeen 1, game 1
Hickory 4, Aberdeen 2, game 2
Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 2
Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 4
Greenville 6, Asheville 3
Bowling Green 7, Rome 5
|Sunday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
