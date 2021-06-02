VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 11:08 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 17 7 .708
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 14 11 .560
Wilmington (Washington) 13 13 .500 5
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 10 15 .400
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 8 15 .348
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 15 11 .577
Rome (Atlanta) 15 11 .577
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 14 12 .538 2
Asheville (Houston) 12 13 .480
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 12 14 .462 3
Greenville (Boston) 12 14 .462 4
Hickory (Texas) 10 16 .385 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Winston-Salem 6, Greensboro 3

Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 1

Brooklyn 11, Jersey Shore 5

Greenville 7, Asheville 4

Aberdeen 8, Hickory 3

Rome 3, Bowling Green 2

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem 13, Greensboro 7

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 3

Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 1

Greenville 13, Asheville 3

Aberdeen 4, Hickory 3

Bowling Green 14, Rome 4

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

