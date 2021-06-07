CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Hansen's 13 K's help…

Hansen’s 13 K’s help Texas beat Fairfield for regional title

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 1:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Pete Hansen had 13 strikeouts, Douglas Hodo III drove in four runs and No. 2 overall seed Texas beat Fairfield 12-2 on Sunday night to win the Austin Regional.

Texas (45-15) outscored its opponents 33-5 in three regional games to advance to the best-of-3 Super Regionals.

Mike Antico walked to lead off the game and then scored after Ivan Melendez, Cam Williams and Hodo drew two-out walks and the Longhorns led the rest of the way.

Hansen (9-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on six hits.

Antico scored when Williams was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and then Hodo hit a bases-clearing triple to right-center to give Texas a 10-0 lead in the top of the third.

Owen Wosleger doubled down the left-field line to drive in Ryan Strollo and then scored Mike Handal reached on a throwing error in the third inning for Fairfield (39-5).

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up