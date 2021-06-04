CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Hancock’s 3 RBI’s, Jordan’s 3 runs help Mississippi St win

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 8:52 PM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Rowdey Jordan and Luke Hancock each had three hits and Mississippi State beat Samford 8-4 on Friday in an opener of the Starkville Regional.

Mississippi State (41-15), No. 7 nationally, extended its winning streak in NCAA regional games to eight dating to 2018. The Bulldogs have also won six straight tournament games at home.

Jordan scored three runs and Hancock drove in three. Tanner Allen and Kellum Clark also had a multiple-hit game as five different Mississippi State players finished with an RBI. Allen extended his hitting streak to 19 games.

Starter Will Bednar (7-1) allowed a leadoff home run, but retired 12 of the next 13 Samford batters. Bednar had eight of Mississippi State’s 10 strikeouts over seven innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits and walked one.

Samford (35-23) took the lead on a leadoff home run by Max Pinto. Starter Samuel Strickland allowed six runs in five innings.

