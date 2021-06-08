VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » Sports » Haiti advances to 2nd…

Haiti advances to 2nd round in World Cup qualifying

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 7:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Derrick Etienne scored in the 63rd minute, and No. 83 Haiti (3-0) won 1-0 over visiting No. 147 Nicaragua (2-1) at Port-au-Prince on Tuesday to win Group E of the first round of World Cup qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Haiti will play either the Group B winner, Canada or Suriname, in a two-match, total-goal series on Saturday and June 15 for a spot in the eight-nation regional finals along with the the 20th-ranked United States, No. 11 Mexico, No. 45 Jamaica, No. 50 Costa Rica and No. 67 Honduras.

No. 70 Canada played Suriname later Tuesday at Bridgeview, Illinois.

No. 135 St. Kitts and Nevis clinched Group F last weekend and will play a second-round matchup against the Group A winner — El Salvador, Antigua and Barbuda, or Montserrat. No. 69 El Salvador hosted Antigua and Barbuda later Tuesday and Grenada was home against Montserrat.

The Group C winner, Curaçao or Guatemala, will play the Group D winner, Panama or the Dominican Republic. Curaçao hosted Guatemala, and Panama hosted the Dominican Republic.

The eight-nation regional finals start Sept. 2 and run through March 30. The top three nations qualify for the World Cup and the No. 4 team advances to a playoff against another confederation.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

State Department seeks largest hiring surge in a decade under Biden budget

Pent up demand for VA services driving record 2022 budget request, agency says

Once it resolves the records backlog, NARA believes it'll emerge from the pandemic more efficient than before

Air Force faces first test from Congress in divesting from legacy systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up