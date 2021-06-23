CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Haakenson scores twice, Nashville…

Haakenson scores twice, Nashville rallies to bet Toronto 3-2

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 11:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Haakenson scored his first two MLS goals late in Nashville’s 3-2 comeback victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Haakenson tied it in the 83rd with a close-range finish after C.J. Sapong knocked down a header into the area. Haakenson gave Nashville (3-1-5) the lead in the second minute of stoppage time, finishing the Nashville break with a right-footed shot from 15 yards into the left corner.

Patrick Mullins gave Toronto (1-6-2) a 2-1 lead two minutes before Haakenson’s first goal, heading home Michael Bradley’s corner.

Jonathan Osorio punched home Auro’s well-placed cross in the 26th minute to open the scoring for Toronto.

Jack Maher tied it for Nashville in the 62nd minute with his first MLS goal, striking a right-footed volley to finish Hany Mukhtar’s corner.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Technology Modernization Fund board reviewing just under 100 proposals

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

Agencies score high marks from employees on handling of pandemic, but leadership issues persist

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up