Gulakowski hits 2 3-run HRs, Liberty snaps Duke’s win streak

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 8:15 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brady Gulakowski hit a three-run homer in back-to-back innings and Liberty snapped Duke’s 12-game winning streak with an 11-6 victory on Friday to begin the Knoxville Regional.

Liberty (40-14), making its seventh NCAA regional appearance, reached 40 wins for the sixth time in program history.

Gulakowski’s six RBIs are the most by a Liberty player in a regional since Trey Wimmer in 2013. Gulakowski gave Liberty a 5-1 lead in the third and his homer in the fourth capped a six-run inning to make it 11-1.

Trevor Delaite (12-1), the ASUN pitcher of the year, set a program record with his 12th win. He allowed eight hits and four runs, while striking out five in 7 2/3 innings.

Trey McDyre added two RBIs and Gray Betts went 2 for 4 with two doubles for Liberty. Aaron Anderson and Cam Locklear also had two hits apiece.

Peter Matt collected three RBIs, while going 4 for 5 for Duke (32-21), which had its 12-game winning streak snapped. Starter Jack Carey (4-3) allowed eight runs in 3 1/3 innings.

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

