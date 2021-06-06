CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Goodheart propels top-seed Arkansas to 5-1 win over Nebraska

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 1:06 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Matt Goodheart led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run and top-seeded and top-ranked Arkansas never looked back in a 5-1 victory over Nebraska in the winners bracket of the Fayetteville Regional on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (48-10) added two more runs in the second on Braydon Webb’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Cayden Wallace. Nebraska pulled within 3-1 on a run-scoring single by Luke Roskam in the top of the sixth, but Arkansas answered with a pair of runs in its half of the inning on a bases-loaded walk to Christian Franklin and a wild pitch.

Patrick Wicklander (6-1) pitched five innings in a start for the Razorbacks, allowing a run on two hits and two walks, striking out seven. Kevin Kopps, the first reliever to be name Collegiate Baseball’s Player of the Year, took over from there. Kopps allowed just three hits in the final four innings for his 11th save, striking out six.

The Cornhuskers (32-12) will play NJIT in an elimination game on Saturday. Arkansas awaits the winner on Monday.

