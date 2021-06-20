CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » Sports » Glesnes rocket brings Union…

Glesnes rocket brings Union to 2-2 tie with Atlanta United

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 4:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Jakob Glesnes’ blast that ricocheted off the crossbar in extra time pulled the Philadelphia Union into a 2-2 tie with Atlanta United on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0, Cory Burke got Philadelphia (4-2-3) on the board at the 84th minute with a follow off a rebound Atlanta keeper Bradley Guzan couldn’t control.

Atlanta (2-1-5) went up a pair at the 82nd minute when Anton Walkes converted a header off a cross from Brooks Lennon for his first goal of the season.

Kacper Przybylko’s own goal at 58 minutes marked the first goal given up by the Union in three games. They entered having allowed just a goal in their last five games.

Guzan recorded a pair of first-half saves to keep Philadelphia off the board. His first was a left-footed save in the center of the goal off an attempt from Anthony Fontana at 17 minutes.

At the 42nd minute, Guzan made a diving save to his right turning away Przybylko from outside the box.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up