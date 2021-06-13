CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Home » Sports » Georgia makes Smith Gilbert…

Georgia makes Smith Gilbert first female to coach men’s team

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has made school history by naming former Southern California coach Caryl Smith Gilbert the men’s and women’s track and field coach.

Smith Gilbert becomes the first female coach to head a Georgia’s men’s program.

“It’s an honor to be Georgia’s first female head coach of a men’s sport,” Smith Gilbert said. “I firmly believe we can continue to build upon UGA’s strong program and compete for and win SEC and national championships. I am excited to get started in Athens.”

Smith Gilbert coached the USC women to their third NCAA outdoors championship Saturday and the men’s team to a top-five finish.

Smith Gilbert replaces Petros Kyprianou, who was head coach for the past six years and part of the program since 2008. Kyprianou led the Georgia women to a third-place finish at the NCAA championships. The Georgia men finished eighth.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said Smith Gilbert “is a phenomenal coach, skilled motivator and strong leader who will make our entire program better.”

Led by Smith Gilbert, the USC women won two NCAA titles.

“In eight seasons leading our program, Caryl established USC track and field as a national force,” said USC athletic director Mike Bohn.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up