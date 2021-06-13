JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Home » Sports » French Open Results

French Open Results

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 7:00 AM

Sunday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Iga Swiatek (14), Poland, 6-4, 6-2.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

