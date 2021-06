French Open Results

Friday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €16,404,509 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at…

Friday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 7-5, 0-0, ret.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Fabio Fognini (27), Italy, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-2, 7-5, 6-2.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Casper Ruud (15), Norway, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 7-6 (6), 0-6, 7-5.

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Reilly Opelka (32), United States, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta (12), Spain, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Cristian Garin (22), Chile, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. John Isner (31), United States, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Elena Rybakina (21), Kazakhstan, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31), Russia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (3), Belarus, 6-4, 2-6, 6-0.

Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 0-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka (15), Belarus, def. Madison Keys (23), United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Serena Williams (7), United States, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova (20), Czech Republic, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (14), Belgium, def. Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, and Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Jean-Julien Rojer and Wesley Koolhof (11), Netherlands, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur, Australia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (10), Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Hugo Gaston and Arthur Cazaux, France, 7-5, 6-2.

Benoit Paire, France, and Romain Arneodo, Monaco, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (16), New Zealand, 6-0, 6-4.

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6), France, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-2, 6-0.

Chloe Paquet and Clara Burel, France, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok (16), Ukraine, 6-4, 7-5.

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Laura Siegemund (10), Germany, def. Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-1, 6-2.

Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, and Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-0, 6-2.

Kristyna Pliskova and Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai and Xu Yifan (8), China, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-3.

Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (9), Mexico, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Iga Swiatek (14), Poland, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, and Wang Yafan, China, 7-5, 6-3.

Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-4, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, 6-4, 6-0.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, and Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Robert Farah, Colombia, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Sander Gille, Belgium, 1-6, 6-4, 10-8.

Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Xu Yifan (4), China, 6-4, 6-3.

Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof (3), Netherlands, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-1.

