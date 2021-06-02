CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Smaller weddings becoming best option | More work needed to make next holiday safer | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » French Open Results

French Open Results

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 8:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wednesday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, walkover.

Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Belinda Bencic (10), Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova (20), Czech Republic, def. Harmony Tan, France, 6-1, 6-3.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Adrian Mannarino and Quentin Halys, France, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Albano Olivetti and Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (10).

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (14), Belgium, def. Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Iga Swiatek (14), Poland, def. Aubane Droguet and Selena Janicijevic, France, 6-0, 6-1.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS chips away at legacy IT, gets IT modernization boost in Biden budget

2022 budget calls for federal pay raise, hiring boosts at several agencies

Pentagon wants to use its biggest IT program to test 'colorless' software appropriation

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up