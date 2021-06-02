French Open Results

Wednesday At Stade Rolan Garros Paris Purse: €16,404,509 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at…

Wednesday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, walkover.

Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Belinda Bencic (10), Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.

Marketa Vondrousova (20), Czech Republic, def. Harmony Tan, France, 6-1, 6-3.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Adrian Mannarino and Quentin Halys, France, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Albano Olivetti and Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (10).

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (14), Belgium, def. Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Iga Swiatek (14), Poland, def. Aubane Droguet and Selena Janicijevic, France, 6-0, 6-1.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, def. CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

