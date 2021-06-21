CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » Sports » France forward Dembélé out…

France forward Dembélé out of Euro 2020 with knee injury

The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 7:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé has been ruled out of the European Championship because of a knee injury, the French soccer federation said Monday.

Dembélé sustained the injury during a 30-minute appearance as a substitute before being replaced late in the team’s 1-1 draw with Hungary on Saturday.

The French team said Dembélé had X-rays at a hospital in Budapest on Sunday.

“The length of recovery time needed is incompatible with keeping him in the squad,” the team said.

Teams can replace injured goalkeepers but not outfield players once they have played their first match in the tournament.

Dembélé’s exit means France coach Didier Deschamps will have only 25 players to choose from for the rest of Euro 2020. France leads Group F and will next face Portugal in Budapest on Wednesday.

Dembélé’ plays for Barcelona. The French federation said its doctors talked with staff at the Spanish club before making the decision to release him.

The 24-year-old Dembélé was a member of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up