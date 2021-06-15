FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
European Championship Glance

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 2:07 PM

All Times EDT
FIRST ROUND
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Italy 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Turkey 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Friday, June 11
At Rome

Italy 3, Turkey 0

Saturday, June 12
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Wednesday, June 16
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Turkey vs. Wales, noon

At Rome

Italy vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 20
At Rome

Italy vs. Wales, noon

At Baku, Azerbaijan

Switzerland vs. Turkey, noon

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Finland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Denmark 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Russia 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Saturday, June 12
At Copenhagen, Denmark

Finland 1, Denmark 0

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Belgium 3, Russia 0

Wednesday, June 16
At St. Petersburg, Russia

Finland vs. Russia, 9 a.m.

Thursday, June 17
At Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Belgium, noon

Monday, June 21
At Copenhagen, Denmark

Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m.

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Austria 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Macedonia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Sunday, June 13
At Bucharest, Romania

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

At Amsterdam

Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 17
At Bucharest, Romania

Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, noon

At Amsterdam

Netherlands vs. Austria, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 21
At Amsterdam

North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, noon

At Bucharest, Romania

Ukraine vs. Austria, noon

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Czech Republic 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Croatia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Scotland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Sunday, June 13
At London

England 1, Croatia 0

Monday, June 14
At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Friday, June 18
At Glasgow, Scotland

Croatia vs. Czech Republic, noon

At London

England vs. Scotland, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22
At London

Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m.

At Glasgow, Scotland

Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Slovakia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Spain 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Sweden 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Monday, June 14
At St. Petersburg, Russia

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

At Seville, Spain

Spain 0, Sweden 0

Friday, June 18
At St. Petersburg, Russia

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 19
At Seville, Spain

Spain vs. Poland, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23
At Seville, Spain

Slovakia vs. Spain, noon

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Sweden vs. Poland, noon

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hungary 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Tuesday, June 15
At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

At Munich

France vs. Germany, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 19
At Budapest, Hungary

Hunhary vs. France, 9 a.m.

At Munich

Portugal vs. Germany, noon

Wednesday, June 23
At Budapest, Hungary

Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m.

At Munich

Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m.

SECOND ROUND
Saturday, June 26
At Amsterdam

Group A second place vs. Group B second place, noon

At London

Group A first place vs. Group C second place, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 27
At Budapest, Hungary

Group C first place vs. Group D, E or F third place, noon

At Seville, Spain

Group B first place vs. Group A, D, E or F third place, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 28
At Copenhagen

Group D second place vs. Group E second place, noon

At Bucharest, Romania

Group F first place vs. Group A, B or C third place, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29
At London

Group D first place vs. Group F second place, noon

At Glasgow, Scotland

Group E first place vs. Group A, B, C or D third place, 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS
Friday, July 2
At St. Petersburg, Russia

Bucharest winner vs. Copenhagen winner, noon

At Munich

Seville winner vs. London A-C winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 3
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Budapest winner vs. Amsterdam winner, noon

At Rome

Glasgow winner vs. London D-F winner, 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, July 6
At London

St. Petersburg winner vs. Munich winner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7
At London

Rome winner vs. Baku winner, 3 p.m.

FINAL
Sunday, July 11
At London

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

