European Championship Glance

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Italy 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Wales 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Turkey 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Friday, June 11 At Rome

Italy 3, Turkey 0

Saturday, June 12 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Wednesday, June 16 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Turkey vs. Wales, noon

At Rome

Italy vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 20 At Rome

Italy vs. Wales, noon

At Baku, Azerbaijan

Switzerland vs. Turkey, noon

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Finland 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Denmark 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Russia 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Saturday, June 12 At Copenhagen, Denmark

Finland 1, Denmark 0

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Belgium 3, Russia 0

Wednesday, June 16 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Finland vs. Russia, 9 a.m.

Thursday, June 17 At Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Belgium, noon

Monday, June 21 At Copenhagen, Denmark

Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m.

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Austria 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Macedonia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Sunday, June 13 At Bucharest, Romania

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

At Amsterdam

Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 17 At Bucharest, Romania

Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, noon

At Amsterdam

Netherlands vs. Austria, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 21 At Amsterdam

North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, noon

At Bucharest, Romania

Ukraine vs. Austria, noon

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Czech Republic 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Croatia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Scotland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Sunday, June 13 At London

England 1, Croatia 0

Monday, June 14 At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Friday, June 18 At Glasgow, Scotland

Croatia vs. Czech Republic, noon

At London

England vs. Scotland, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22 At London

Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m.

At Glasgow, Scotland

Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Slovakia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Spain 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Sweden 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Monday, June 14 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

At Seville, Spain

Spain 0, Sweden 0

Friday, June 18 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 9 a.m.

Saturday, June 19 At Seville, Spain

Spain vs. Poland, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23 At Seville, Spain

Slovakia vs. Spain, noon

At St. Petersburg, Russia

Sweden vs. Poland, noon

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hungary 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Tuesday, June 15 At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

At Munich

France vs. Germany, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 19 At Budapest, Hungary

Hunhary vs. France, 9 a.m.

At Munich

Portugal vs. Germany, noon

Wednesday, June 23 At Budapest, Hungary

Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m.

At Munich

Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m.

SECOND ROUND Saturday, June 26 At Amsterdam

Group A second place vs. Group B second place, noon

At London

Group A first place vs. Group C second place, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 27 At Budapest, Hungary

Group C first place vs. Group D, E or F third place, noon

At Seville, Spain

Group B first place vs. Group A, D, E or F third place, 3 p.m.

Monday, June 28 At Copenhagen

Group D second place vs. Group E second place, noon

At Bucharest, Romania

Group F first place vs. Group A, B or C third place, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29 At London

Group D first place vs. Group F second place, noon

At Glasgow, Scotland

Group E first place vs. Group A, B, C or D third place, 3 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS Friday, July 2 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Bucharest winner vs. Copenhagen winner, noon

At Munich

Seville winner vs. London A-C winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 3 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Budapest winner vs. Amsterdam winner, noon

At Rome

Glasgow winner vs. London D-F winner, 3 p.m.

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, July 6 At London

St. Petersburg winner vs. Munich winner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7 At London

Rome winner vs. Baku winner, 3 p.m.

FINAL Sunday, July 11 At London

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

