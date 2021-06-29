European Championship Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT a-advanced to second round FIRST ROUND GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Italy 3…

All Times EDT a-advanced to second round FIRST ROUND GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Italy 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 a-Wales 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 a-Switzerland 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 Turkey 3 0 0 3 1 8 0 Friday, June 11 At Rome Italy 3, Turkey 0 Saturday, June 12 At Baku, Azerbaijan Wales 1, Switzerland 1 Wednesday, June 16 At Baku, Azerbaijan Turkey 0, Wales 2 At Rome Italy 3, Switzerland 0 Sunday, June 20 At Rome Italy 1, Wales 0 At Baku, Azerbaijan Switzerland 3, Turkey 1 GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Belgium 3 3 0 0 7 1 9 a-Denmark 3 1 0 2 5 4 3 Finland 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 Russia 3 1 0 2 2 7 3 Saturday, June 12 At Copenhagen, Denmark Finland 1, Denmark 0 At St. Petersburg, Russia Belgium 3, Russia 0 Wednesday, June 16 At St. Petersburg, Russia Finland 0, Russia 1 Thursday, June 17 At Copenhagen, Denmark Denmark 1, Belgium, 2 Monday, June 21 At Copenhagen, Denmark Russia 1, Denmark 4 At St. Petersburg, Russia Finland 0, Belgium 2 GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Netherlands 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 a-Austria 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 a-Ukraine 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 North Macedonia 3 0 0 3 2 8 0 Sunday, June 13 At Bucharest, Romania Austria 3, North Macedonia 1 At Amsterdam Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2 Thursday, June 17 At Bucharest, Romania Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1 At Amsterdam Netherlands, 2 Austria 0 Monday, June 21 At Amsterdam North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3 At Bucharest, Romania Ukraine 0, Austria 1 GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts a-England 3 2 1 0 2 0 7 a-Croatia 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 a-Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 Scotland 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 Sunday, June 13 At London England 1, Croatia 0 Monday, June 14 At Glasgow, Scotland Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2 Friday, June 18 At Glasgow, Scotland Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1 At London England 0, Scotland 0 Tuesday, June 22 At London England 1, Czech Republic 0 At Glasgow, Scotland Croatia 3, Scotland 1 GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts a-Sweden 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 a-Spain 3 1 2 0 6 1 5 Slovakia 3 1 0 2 2 7 3 Poland 3 0 1 2 4 6 1 Monday, June 14 At St. Petersburg, Russia Poland 1, Slovakia 2 At Seville, Spain Spain 0, Sweden 0 Friday, June 18 At St. Petersburg, Russia Sweden 1, Slovakia 0 Saturday, June 19 At Seville, Spain Spain 1, Poland 1 Wednesday, June 23 At Seville, Spain Spain 5, Slovakia 0 At St. Petersburg, Russia Sweden 3, Poland 2 GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts a-France 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 a-Germany 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 a-Portugal 3 1 1 1 7 6 4 Hungary 3 0 2 1 3 6 2 Tuesday, June 15 At Budapest, Hungary Hungary 0, Portugal 3 At Munich France 1, Germany 0 Saturday, June 19 At Budapest, Hungary Hungary 1, France 1 At Munich Portugal 2, Germany 4 Wednesday, June 23 At Budapest, Hungary Portugal 2, France 2 At Munich Germany 2, Hungary 2 SECOND ROUND Saturday, June 26 At Amsterdam Denmark 4,Wales 0 At London Italy 2, Austria 1, ET Sunday, June 27 At Budapest, Hungary Netherlands 0, Czech Republic 2 At Seville, Spain Belgium 1, Portugal 0 Monday, June 28 At Copenhagen Croatia 3, Spain 5 At Bucharest, Romania France 3, Switzerland 3, Switzerland wins 5-4 on penalty kicks Tuesday, June 29 At London England 2, Germany 0 At Glasgow, Scotland Sweden 1, Ukraine 2 QUARTERFINALS Friday, July 2 At St. Petersburg, Russia Switzerland vs. Spain, noon At Munich Belgium vs. Italy, 3 p.m. Saturday, July 3 At Baku, Azerbaijan Czech Republic vs. Denmark, noon At Rome Ukraine vs. England, 3 p.m. SEMIFINALS Tuesday, July 6 At London Switzerland-Spain winner vs. Belgium-Italy winner, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 At London Ukraine-England winner vs. Czech Republic-Denmark winner, 3 p.m. FINAL Sunday, July 11 At London Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. < Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.