Euro Glance

GROUP STAGE GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turkey…

GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

GP W D L GF GA Pts Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Turkey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Friday, June 11

Turkey vs. Italy, 1900 GMT

Saturday, June 12

Wales vs. Switzerland, 1300 GMT

Wednesday, June 16

Turkey vs. Wales, 1600 GMT

Italy vs. Switzerland, 1900 GMT

Sunday, June 20

Switzerland vs. Turkey, 1600 GMT

Italy vs. Wales, 1600 GMT

GROUP B

GP W D L GF GA Pts Finland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, June 12

Denmark vs. Finland, 1600 GMT

Belgium vs. Russia, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, June 16

Finland vs. Russia, 1300 GMT

Thursday, June 17

Denmark vs. Belgium, 1600 GMT

Monday, June 21

Russia vs. Denmark, 1900 GMT

Finland vs. Belgium, 1900 GMT

GROUP C

GP W D L GF GA Pts Ukraine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Austria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Macedonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Sunday, June 13

Austria vs. North Macedonia, 1600 GMT

Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 1900 GMT

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, 1300 GMT

Netherlands vs. Austria, 1900 GMT

Monday, June 21

Ukraine vs. Austria, 1600 GMT

North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 1600 GMT

GROUP D

GP W D L GF GA Pts England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Czech Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Sunday, June 13

England vs. Croatia, 1300 GMT

Monday, June 14

Scotland vs. Czech Republic, 1300 GMT

Friday, June 18

Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 1600 GMT

England vs. Scotland, 1900 GMT

Tuesday, June 22

Czech Republic vs. England, 1900 GMT

Croatia vs. Scotland, 1900 GMT

GROUP E

GP W D L GF GA Pts Slovakia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Monday, June 14

Poland vs. Slovakia, 1600 GMT

Spain vs. Sweden, 1900 GMT

Friday, June 18

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 1300 GMT

Saturday, June 19

Spain vs. Poland, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, June 23

Sweden vs. Poland, 1600 GMT

Slovakia vs. Spain, 1600 GMT

GROUP F

GP W D L GF GA Pts Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hungary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP STAGE

Tuesday, June 15

Hungary vs. Portugal, 1600 GMT

France vs. Germany, 1900 GMT

Saturday, June 19

Hungary vs. France, 1300 GMT

Portugal vs. Germany, 1600 GMT

Wednesday, June 23

Portugal vs. France, 1900 GMT

Germany vs. Hungary, 1900 GMT

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.