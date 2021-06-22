CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Euro Glance

June 22, 2021

GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Italy 3 3 0 0 7 0 9
Wales 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
Switzerland 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
Turkey 3 0 0 3 1 8 0

GROUP STAGE

Friday, June 11

Turkey 0, Italy 3

Saturday, June 12

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Wednesday, June 16

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0

Sunday, June 20

Switzerland 3, Turkey 1

Italy 1, Wales 0

GROUP B

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belgium 3 3 0 0 7 1 9
Denmark 3 1 0 2 5 4 3
Finland 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
Russia 3 1 0 2 2 7 3

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, June 12

Denmark 0, Finland 1

Belgium 3, Russia 0

Wednesday, June 16

Finland 0, Russia 1

Thursday, June 17

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

Monday, June 21

Russia 1, Denmark 4

Finland 0, Belgium 2

GROUP C

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Netherlands 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
Austria 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
Ukraine 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
North Macedonia 3 0 0 3 2 8 0

GROUP STAGE

Sunday, June 13

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 2, Austria 0

Monday, June 21

Ukraine 0, Austria 1

North Macedonia 0, Netherlands 3

GROUP D

GP W D L GF GA Pts
England 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
Croatia 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
Scotland 3 0 1 2 1 5 1

GROUP STAGE

Sunday, June 13

England 1, Croatia 0

Monday, June 14

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Friday, June 18

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

England 0, Scotland 0

Tuesday, June 22

Czech Republic 0, England 1

Croatia 3, Scotland 1

GROUP E

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sweden 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Spain 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Poland 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

GROUP STAGE

Monday, June 14

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

Spain 0, Sweden 0

Friday, June 18

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

Saturday, June 19

Spain 1, Poland 1

Wednesday, June 23

Sweden vs. Poland, 1600 GMT

Slovakia vs. Spain, 1600 GMT

GROUP F

GP W D L GF GA Pts
France 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Germany 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
Portugal 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
Hungary 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

GROUP STAGE

Tuesday, June 15

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

Saturday, June 19

Hungary 1, France 1

Portugal 2, Germany 4

Wednesday, June 23

Portugal vs. France, 1900 GMT

Germany vs. Hungary, 1900 GMT

