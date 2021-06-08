CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Euro 2020: Two Sweden players test positive for coronavirus

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 2:21 PM

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Two players in Sweden’s squad for the European Championship have tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said Tuesday, three days before the start of the tournament.

Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski returned a positive test soon after informing Sweden’s medical team that he had symptoms for a cold. Kulusevski remained in Stockholm while the rest of the squad traveled to Gothenburg.

At the start of the first practice session in Gothenburg, Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg left the field to talk to national team doctor Anders Valentin and then took a test, which also came back positive for the coronavirus. Svanberg was isolating at the team hotel.

No players have been called up as replacements yet, with team management due to hold talks about the situation.

After Kulusevski’s positive test, Sweden coach Janne Andersson said he was hopeful the winger could join up with the squad again after the team’s first match at Euro 2020, against Spain in Seville on Monday.

The Euros begin Friday when Italy hosts Turkey.

