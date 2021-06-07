All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|68
|41
|19
|5
|3
|90
|230
|193
|Greenville
|72
|38
|19
|12
|3
|91
|209
|204
|Indy
|66
|36
|23
|7
|0
|79
|198
|189
|South Carolina
|70
|34
|22
|10
|4
|82
|216
|211
|Orlando
|70
|35
|28
|6
|1
|77
|213
|228
|Jacksonville
|71
|34
|30
|3
|4
|75
|205
|212
|Wheeling
|68
|22
|39
|6
|1
|51
|196
|241
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|72
|45
|23
|3
|1
|94
|236
|196
|Wichita
|71
|41
|22
|6
|2
|90
|218
|190
|Fort Wayne
|49
|28
|16
|3
|2
|61
|165
|131
|Utah
|72
|35
|26
|5
|6
|81
|207
|220
|Tulsa
|71
|30
|27
|11
|3
|74
|178
|200
|Kansas City
|72
|31
|31
|8
|2
|72
|205
|226
|Rapid City
|70
|31
|35
|3
|1
|66
|195
|230
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
South Carolina 3, Florida 2
Tuesday’s Games
Greenville at Indy, 11:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wichita, 12:05 a.m.
Utah at Allen, 12:05 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at South Carolina, 11:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wichita, 12:05 a.m.
Utah at Allen, 12:05 a.m.
Thursday’s Games
Indy at Greenville, 11:05 p.m.
