All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|67
|40
|19
|5
|3
|88
|226
|190
|Greenville
|72
|38
|19
|12
|3
|91
|209
|204
|Indy
|65
|36
|22
|7
|0
|79
|196
|184
|South Carolina
|69
|33
|22
|10
|4
|80
|212
|210
|Orlando
|69
|35
|27
|6
|1
|77
|210
|224
|Jacksonville
|70
|34
|29
|3
|4
|75
|204
|208
|Wheeling
|67
|21
|39
|6
|1
|49
|191
|239
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|71
|44
|23
|3
|1
|92
|232
|196
|Wichita
|70
|41
|21
|6
|2
|90
|216
|185
|Fort Wayne
|48
|28
|15
|3
|2
|61
|165
|125
|Utah
|71
|34
|26
|5
|6
|79
|201
|220
|Tulsa
|71
|30
|27
|11
|3
|74
|178
|200
|Kansas City
|71
|30
|31
|8
|2
|70
|200
|224
|Rapid City
|69
|31
|34
|3
|1
|66
|195
|226
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, Orlando 1
Indy 3, Wheeling 1
Greenville 2, Florida 1
Allen 5, Rapid City 2
Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3
Fort Wayne 9, Utah 1
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
