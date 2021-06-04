CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 67 40 19 5 3 88 226 190
Greenville 72 38 19 12 3 91 209 204
Indy 65 36 22 7 0 79 196 184
South Carolina 69 33 22 10 4 80 212 210
Orlando 69 35 27 6 1 77 210 224
Jacksonville 70 34 29 3 4 75 204 208
Wheeling 67 21 39 6 1 49 191 239

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 71 44 23 3 1 92 232 196
Wichita 70 41 21 6 2 90 216 185
Fort Wayne 48 28 15 3 2 61 165 125
Utah 71 34 26 5 6 79 201 220
Tulsa 71 30 27 11 3 74 178 200
Kansas City 71 30 31 8 2 70 200 224
Rapid City 69 31 34 3 1 66 195 226

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina 6, Orlando 2

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Orlando 1

Indy 3, Wheeling 1

Greenville 2, Florida 1

Allen 5, Rapid City 2

Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3

Fort Wayne 9, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

