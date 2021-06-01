VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 65 39 19 4 3 85 223 187
Greenville 70 37 19 11 3 88 206 201
Indy 63 34 22 7 0 75 188 182
Orlando 67 35 25 6 1 77 207 213
South Carolina 68 32 22 10 4 78 206 208
Jacksonville 69 33 29 3 4 73 199 207
Wheeling 66 21 38 6 1 49 190 236

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 69 41 20 6 2 90 215 182
Allen 69 42 23 3 1 88 224 193
Fort Wayne 46 26 15 3 2 57 153 122
Utah 69 34 24 5 6 79 198 208
Tulsa 70 30 26 11 3 74 175 196
Kansas City 69 29 30 8 2 68 195 216
Rapid City 68 31 33 3 1 66 193 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 2

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

South Carolina 3, Wheeling 1

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

