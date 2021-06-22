CORONAVIRUS: 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Summer Passport in Prince George's Co. | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Eastbourne International Results

Eastbourne International Results

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 8:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Monday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Bianca Andreescu (3), Canada, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Five Army bases account for one-third of female soldier assaults

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

DeRusha’s top priorities: FISMA modernization, cyber EO deadlines

New Pentagon strategy for overseas cloud appears to back away from JEDI vision

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up