Eastbourne International Results

Monday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Bianca Andreescu (3), Canada, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

