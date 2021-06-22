Eastbourne International Results

Monday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Bianca Andreescu (3), Canada, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
