Eastbourne International Results

Friday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 5-4, ret.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 7-5, 6-1.
