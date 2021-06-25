CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Eastbourne International Results

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 10:20 AM

Friday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 5-4, ret.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 7-5, 6-1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

