Home » Sports » Eastbourne International Results

Eastbourne International Results

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 8:55 AM

Tuesday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €547,265

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Elina Svitolina (32), Ukraine, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

