Eastbourne International Results

Tuesday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: €547,265
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 6-3, 6-4.
Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Elina Svitolina (32), Ukraine, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1).
Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
