Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|23
|17
|.575
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|23
|17
|.575
|—
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|20
|19
|.513
|2½
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|13
|26
|.333
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pensacola (Miami)
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|24
|17
|.585
|1
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|17
|23
|.425
|7½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|15
|25
|.375
|9½
___
|Friday’s Games
Tennessee 6, Chattanooga 3
Biloxi 13, Rocket City 1
Montgomery at Pensacola, ppd.
Mississippi 8, Birmingham 4
|Saturday’s Games
Tennessee 8, Chattanooga 4
Biloxi at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola 4, Montgomery 2, game 1
Pensacola 2, Montgomery 0, game 2
Mississippi 3, Birmingham 2
|Sunday’s Games
Chattanooga at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Birmingham at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.
Biloxi at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Pensacola, 5 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
no games sceduled<
