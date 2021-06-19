CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Double-A South Glance

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 10:52 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 23 17 .575
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 23 17 .575
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 20 19 .513
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 13 26 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Pensacola (Miami) 25 16 .610
Mississippi (Atlanta) 24 17 .585 1
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 17 23 .425
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 15 25 .375

___

Friday’s Games

Tennessee 6, Chattanooga 3

Biloxi 13, Rocket City 1

Montgomery at Pensacola, ppd.

Mississippi 8, Birmingham 4

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 8, Chattanooga 4

Biloxi at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola 4, Montgomery 2, game 1

Pensacola 2, Montgomery 0, game 2

Mississippi 3, Birmingham 2

Sunday’s Games

Chattanooga at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Birmingham at Mississippi, 3:05 p.m.

Biloxi at Rocket City, 3:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Pensacola, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled<

