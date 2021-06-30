Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|26
|22
|.542
|5
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|22
|26
|.458
|9
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|19
|30
|.388
|12½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|31
|.340
|14½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|15
|33
|.312
|16
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|30
|19
|.612
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|27
|20
|.574
|3
|Akron (Cleveland)
|27
|21
|.562
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|26
|23
|.531
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|19
|29
|.396
|11½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Portland 5, Somerset 1
Hartford 6, Richmond 3
Bowie 8, New Hampshire 2
Harrisburg 11, Altoona 2
Erie 9, Akron 4
Binghamton 10, Reading 8, 10 innings
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Harrisburg 7, Somerset 4
Binghamton 5, Richmond 2
Bowie 6, Akron 1, 7 innings
New Hampshire 10, Portland 9, 10 innings
Altoona at Hartford, ppd.
Reading 9, Erie 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
