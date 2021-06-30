Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. leaders on vaccines | WHO: COVID has killed over 4 million | NYC honors essential workers | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 12:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 31 17 .646
Portland (Boston) 26 22 .542 5
New Hampshire (Toronto) 22 26 .458 9
Reading (Philadelphia) 19 30 .388 12½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 16 31 .340 14½
Hartford (Colorado) 15 33 .312 16
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 30 17 .638
Erie (Detroit) 30 19 .612 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 27 20 .574 3
Akron (Cleveland) 27 21 .562
Richmond (San Francisco) 26 23 .531 5
Harrisburg (Washington) 19 29 .396 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland 5, Somerset 1

Hartford 6, Richmond 3

Bowie 8, New Hampshire 2

Harrisburg 11, Altoona 2

Erie 9, Akron 4

Binghamton 10, Reading 8, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg 7, Somerset 4

Binghamton 5, Richmond 2

Bowie 6, Akron 1, 7 innings

New Hampshire 10, Portland 9, 10 innings

Altoona at Hartford, ppd.

Reading 9, Erie 3

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Frustrations over NITAAC’s $50B CIO-SP4 GWAC boiling over

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up