Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 31 17 .646 — Portland (Boston) 26 22 .542 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 22 26 .458 9 Reading (Philadelphia) 19 30 .388 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 16 31 .340 14½ Hartford (Colorado) 15 33 .312 16 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 30 17 .638 — Erie (Detroit) 30 19 .612 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 27 20 .574 3 Akron (Cleveland) 27 21 .562 3½ Richmond (San Francisco) 26 23 .531 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 19 29 .396 11½

Sunday’s Games

Portland 5, Somerset 1

Hartford 6, Richmond 3

Bowie 8, New Hampshire 2

Harrisburg 11, Altoona 2

Erie 9, Akron 4

Binghamton 10, Reading 8, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg 7, Somerset 4

Binghamton 5, Richmond 2

Bowie 6, Akron 1, 7 innings

New Hampshire 10, Portland 9, 10 innings

Altoona at Hartford, ppd.

Reading 9, Erie 3

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

