Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|26
|21
|.553
|5
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|21
|26
|.447
|10
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|18
|30
|.375
|13½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|31
|.326
|15½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|15
|33
|.312
|16½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|27
|20
|.574
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|27
|20
|.574
|2½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|26
|22
|.542
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|18
|29
|.383
|11½
|Saturday’s Games
Somerset 3, Portland 0
Harrisburg 4, Altoona 2
Richmond 4, Hartford 3
Bowie 10, New Hampshire 0
Binghamton 13, Reading 6
Erie 10, Akron 5
|Sunday’s Games
Portland 5, Somerset 1
Hartford 6, Richmond 3
Bowie 8, New Hampshire 2
Harrisburg 11, Altoona 2
Erie 9, Akron 4
Binghamton 10, Reading 8, 10 innings
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
