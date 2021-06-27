Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 31 16 .660 — Portland (Boston) 26 21…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 31 16 .660 — Portland (Boston) 26 21 .553 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 21 26 .447 10 Reading (Philadelphia) 18 30 .375 13½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 15 31 .326 15½ Hartford (Colorado) 15 33 .312 16½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 29 17 .630 — Erie (Detroit) 30 18 .625 — Akron (Cleveland) 27 20 .574 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 27 20 .574 2½ Richmond (San Francisco) 26 22 .542 4 Harrisburg (Washington) 18 29 .383 11½

___

Saturday’s Games

Somerset 3, Portland 0

Harrisburg 4, Altoona 2

Richmond 4, Hartford 3

Bowie 10, New Hampshire 0

Binghamton 13, Reading 6

Erie 10, Akron 5

Sunday’s Games

Portland 5, Somerset 1

Hartford 6, Richmond 3

Bowie 8, New Hampshire 2

Harrisburg 11, Altoona 2

Erie 9, Akron 4

Binghamton 10, Reading 8, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.