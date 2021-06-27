CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 8:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 31 16 .660
Portland (Boston) 26 21 .553 5
New Hampshire (Toronto) 21 26 .447 10
Reading (Philadelphia) 18 30 .375 13½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 15 31 .326 15½
Hartford (Colorado) 15 33 .312 16½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 29 17 .630
Erie (Detroit) 30 18 .625
Akron (Cleveland) 27 20 .574
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 27 20 .574
Richmond (San Francisco) 26 22 .542 4
Harrisburg (Washington) 18 29 .383 11½

___

Saturday’s Games

Somerset 3, Portland 0

Harrisburg 4, Altoona 2

Richmond 4, Hartford 3

Bowie 10, New Hampshire 0

Binghamton 13, Reading 6

Erie 10, Akron 5

Sunday’s Games

Portland 5, Somerset 1

Hartford 6, Richmond 3

Bowie 8, New Hampshire 2

Harrisburg 11, Altoona 2

Erie 9, Akron 4

Binghamton 10, Reading 8, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up