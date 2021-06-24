CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Volunteers reflect on mass vaccination effects | To-go cocktails continue in Va. | Charles Co. schools mask update | Track the region's vaccine progress
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 10:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 29 15 .659
Portland (Boston) 25 19 .568 4
New Hampshire (Toronto) 20 24 .455 9
Reading (Philadelphia) 16 28 .364 13
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 13 29 .310 15
Hartford (Colorado) 14 31 .311 15½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 27 16 .628
Akron (Cleveland) 27 17 .614 ½
Erie (Detroit) 27 18 .600 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 26 18 .591
Richmond (San Francisco) 24 21 .533 4
Harrisburg (Washington) 16 28 .364 11½
Wednesday’s Games

Akron 4, Erie 2, game 1

Akron 6, Erie 4, game 2

Portland 5, Somerset 3, game 1

Somerset 11, Portland 3, game 2

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 2

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 3

Reading 8, Binghamton 6

Richmond 5, Hartford 4

Thursday’s Games

Somerset 5, Portland 4, 10 innings

Altoona 4, Harrisburg 2

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 2

Erie 9, Akron 7

Reading 10, Binghamton 9, 11 innings

Hartford 3, Richmond 2

Friday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies score high marks from employees on handling of pandemic, but leadership issues persist

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

USPS 'put its thumb on the scale' awarding delivery vehicle contract, vendor tells court

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up