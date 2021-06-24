Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 29 15 .659 — Portland (Boston) 25 19…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 29 15 .659 — Portland (Boston) 25 19 .568 4 New Hampshire (Toronto) 20 24 .455 9 Reading (Philadelphia) 16 28 .364 13 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 13 29 .310 15 Hartford (Colorado) 14 31 .311 15½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 27 16 .628 — Akron (Cleveland) 27 17 .614 ½ Erie (Detroit) 27 18 .600 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 26 18 .591 1½ Richmond (San Francisco) 24 21 .533 4 Harrisburg (Washington) 16 28 .364 11½ Wednesday’s Games

Akron 4, Erie 2, game 1

Akron 6, Erie 4, game 2

Portland 5, Somerset 3, game 1

Somerset 11, Portland 3, game 2

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 2

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 3

Reading 8, Binghamton 6

Richmond 5, Hartford 4

Thursday’s Games

Somerset 5, Portland 4, 10 innings

Altoona 4, Harrisburg 2

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 2

Erie 9, Akron 7

Reading 10, Binghamton 9, 11 innings

Hartford 3, Richmond 2

Friday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.