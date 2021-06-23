Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 28 15 .651 — Portland (Boston) 25 18…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 28 15 .651 — Portland (Boston) 25 18 .581 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 19 24 .442 9 Reading (Philadelphia) 16 28 .364 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 13 29 .310 14½ Hartford (Colorado) 13 31 .295 15½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 27 15 .643 — Akron (Cleveland) 27 16 .628 ½ Erie (Detroit) 26 18 .591 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 25 18 .581 2½ Richmond (San Francisco) 24 20 .545 4 Harrisburg (Washington) 16 27 .372 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, ppd.

Harrisburg 7, Altoona 4

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 5

Akron 4, Erie 0

Binghamton 2, Reading 0

Richmond 6, Hartford 1

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 4, Erie 2, game 1

Akron 6, Erie 4, game 2

Portland 5, Somerset 3, game 1

Somerset 11, Portland 3, game 2

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 2

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 3

Reading 8, Binghamton 6

Richmond 5, Hartford 4

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.