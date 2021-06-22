Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 27 14 .659 — Portland (Boston) 24 17…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 27 14 .659 — Portland (Boston) 24 17 .585 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 18 24 .429 9½ Reading (Philadelphia) 15 28 .349 13 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 13 28 .317 14 Hartford (Colorado) 13 30 .310 14½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 27 14 .659 — Erie (Detroit) 26 16 .619 1½ Akron (Cleveland) 25 16 .610 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 25 17 .595 2½ Richmond (San Francisco) 22 20 .524 5½ Harrisburg (Washington) 15 27 .357 12½

Sunday’s Games

Reading 7, Harrisburg 3

Binghamton 7, Portland 2

Somerset 4, Richmond at 0

New Hampshire 8, Hartford 5

Akron 3, Bowie 2, 10 innings

Erie 6, Altoona 4

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, ppd.

Harrisburg 7, Altoona 4

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 5

Akron 4, Erie 0

Binghamton 2, Reading 0

Richmond 6, Hartford 1

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Akron, 2, 5 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

