Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 11:40 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 27 14 .659
Portland (Boston) 24 17 .585 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 18 24 .429
Reading (Philadelphia) 15 28 .349 13
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 13 28 .317 14
Hartford (Colorado) 13 30 .310 14½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 27 14 .659
Erie (Detroit) 26 16 .619
Akron (Cleveland) 25 16 .610 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 25 17 .595
Richmond (San Francisco) 22 20 .524
Harrisburg (Washington) 15 27 .357 12½

___

Sunday’s Games

Reading 7, Harrisburg 3

Binghamton 7, Portland 2

Somerset 4, Richmond at 0

New Hampshire 8, Hartford 5

Akron 3, Bowie 2, 10 innings

Erie 6, Altoona 4

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, ppd.

Harrisburg 7, Altoona 4

New Hampshire 10, Bowie 5

Akron 4, Erie 0

Binghamton 2, Reading 0

Richmond 6, Hartford 1

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Akron, 2, 5 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

