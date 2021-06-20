FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 5:40 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 27 14 .659
Portland (Boston) 24 17 .585 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 17 24 .415 10
Reading (Philadelphia) 15 27 .357 12½
Hartford (Colorado) 13 29 .310 14½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 12 28 .300 14½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 27 13 .675
Erie (Detroit) 26 15 .634
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 25 16 .610
Akron (Cleveland) 24 16 .600 3
Richmond (San Francisco) 22 20 .524 6
Harrisburg (Washington) 14 27 .341 13½

___

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg 5, Reading 3, 10 innings

New Hampshire 15, Hartford 2

Akron 17, Bowie 9, 12 innings

Portland 4, Binghamton 1

Richmond 14, Somerset 5

Altoona 8, Erie 7

Sunday’s Games

Reading 7, Harrisburg 3

Binghamton 7, Portland 2

Somerset 4, Richmond at 0

New Hampshire 8, Hartford 5

Akron 3, Bowie 2, 10 innings

Erie 6, Altoona 4

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Akron, 2, 5 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.<

