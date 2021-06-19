Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|24
|16
|.600
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|16
|24
|.400
|10
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|14
|27
|.341
|12½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|13
|28
|.317
|13½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|28
|.282
|14½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|27
|12
|.711
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|25
|15
|.641
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|25
|15
|.615
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|23
|16
|.579
|4
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|22
|19
|.525
|6
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|14
|26
|.333
|13½
___
|Friday’s Games
New Hampshire 3, Hartford 1
Akron 5, Bowie 1
Portland 4, Binghamton 1
Reading 2, Harrisburg 0
Somerset 8, Richmond 1
Erie 4, Altoona 2
|Saturday’s Games
Harrisburg 5, Reading 3, 10 innings
New Hampshire 15, Hartford 2
Akron 17, Bowie 9, 12 innings
Portland 4, Binghamton 1
Richmond 14, Somerset 5
Altoona 8, Erie 7
|Sunday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
no games sceduled
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.