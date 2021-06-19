Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 26 14 .650 — Portland (Boston) 24 16…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 26 14 .650 — Portland (Boston) 24 16 .600 2 New Hampshire (Toronto) 16 24 .400 10 Reading (Philadelphia) 14 27 .341 12½ Hartford (Colorado) 13 28 .317 13½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 28 .282 14½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 27 12 .711 — Erie (Detroit) 25 15 .641 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 25 15 .615 2½ Akron (Cleveland) 23 16 .579 4 Richmond (San Francisco) 22 19 .525 6 Harrisburg (Washington) 14 26 .333 13½

___

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 1

Akron 5, Bowie 1

Portland 4, Binghamton 1

Reading 2, Harrisburg 0

Somerset 8, Richmond 1

Erie 4, Altoona 2

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg 5, Reading 3, 10 innings

New Hampshire 15, Hartford 2

Akron 17, Bowie 9, 12 innings

Portland 4, Binghamton 1

Richmond 14, Somerset 5

Altoona 8, Erie 7

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.