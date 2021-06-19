CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 11:48 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 26 14 .650
Portland (Boston) 24 16 .600 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 16 24 .400 10
Reading (Philadelphia) 14 27 .341 12½
Hartford (Colorado) 13 28 .317 13½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 28 .282 14½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 27 12 .711
Erie (Detroit) 25 15 .641
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 25 15 .615
Akron (Cleveland) 23 16 .579 4
Richmond (San Francisco) 22 19 .525 6
Harrisburg (Washington) 14 26 .333 13½

___

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 1

Akron 5, Bowie 1

Portland 4, Binghamton 1

Reading 2, Harrisburg 0

Somerset 8, Richmond 1

Erie 4, Altoona 2

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg 5, Reading 3, 10 innings

New Hampshire 15, Hartford 2

Akron 17, Bowie 9, 12 innings

Portland 4, Binghamton 1

Richmond 14, Somerset 5

Altoona 8, Erie 7

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

