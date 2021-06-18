CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 11:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 26 13 .667
Portland (Boston) 24 16 .600
New Hampshire (Toronto) 15 24 .385 11
Reading (Philadelphia) 14 26 .350 12½
Hartford (Colorado) 13 27 .325 13½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 28 .282 15
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 27 11 .711
Erie (Detroit) 25 14 .641
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 24 15 .615
Akron (Cleveland) 22 16 .579 5
Richmond (San Francisco) 21 19 .525 7
Harrisburg (Washington) 13 26 .333 14½

___

Thursday’s Games

Reading 2, Harrisburg 1

Hartford 10, New Hampshire 6

Bowie 4, Akron 3,

Portland 4, Binghamton 1

Somerset 9, Richmond 3

Altoona 8, Erie 7

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 1

Akron 5, Bowie 1

Portland 4, Binghamton 1

Reading 2, Harrisburg 0

Somerset 8, Richmond 1

Erie 4, Altoona 2

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland 4, Binghamton 1

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OPM vows to improve PMF program amid ‘unacceptable decline’ in diverse candidates

Biden at last announces two MSPB nominees, enough to restore a quorum

House committee supports higher IRS budget to reverse ‘chronic underfunding’

House appropriators formally endorse Biden’s 2022 federal pay proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up