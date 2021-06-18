Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|24
|16
|.600
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|15
|24
|.385
|11
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|14
|26
|.350
|12½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|13
|27
|.325
|13½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|28
|.282
|15
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|27
|11
|.711
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|25
|14
|.641
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|24
|15
|.615
|3½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|22
|16
|.579
|5
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|19
|.525
|7
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|13
|26
|.333
|14½
|Thursday’s Games
Reading 2, Harrisburg 1
Hartford 10, New Hampshire 6
Bowie 4, Akron 3,
Portland 4, Binghamton 1
Somerset 9, Richmond 3
Altoona 8, Erie 7
|Friday’s Games
New Hampshire 3, Hartford 1
Akron 5, Bowie 1
Portland 4, Binghamton 1
Reading 2, Harrisburg 0
Somerset 8, Richmond 1
Erie 4, Altoona 2
|Saturday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland 4, Binghamton 1
Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
