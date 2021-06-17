Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|23
|16
|.590
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|14
|24
|.368
|11
|Hartford (Colorado)
|13
|26
|.333
|12½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|13
|26
|.333
|12½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|27
|.289
|14
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|27
|10
|.730
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|24
|14
|.632
|3½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|24
|14
|.632
|3½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|21
|16
|.568
|6
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|18
|.538
|7
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|13
|25
|.342
|14½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Harrisburg 7, Reading 2
Hartford 6, New Hampshire 4, game 1
Hartford 8, New Hampshire 7, game 2
Bowie 1, Akron 0
Portland 5, Binghamton 4
Richmond 5, Somerset 7, 11 innings
Altoona 4, Erie 2
|Thursday’s Games
Reading 2, Harrisburg 1
Hartford 10, New Hampshire 6
Bowie 4, Akron 3,
Portland 4, Binghamton 1
Somerset 9, Richmond 3
Altoona 8, Erie 7
|Friday’s Games
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.