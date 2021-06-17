Double-A Northeast Glance

CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 10:48 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 25 13 .658
Portland (Boston) 23 16 .590
New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 24 .368 11
Hartford (Colorado) 13 26 .333 12½
Reading (Philadelphia) 13 26 .333 12½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 27 .289 14
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 27 10 .730
Erie (Detroit) 24 14 .632
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 24 14 .632
Akron (Cleveland) 21 16 .568 6
Richmond (San Francisco) 21 18 .538 7
Harrisburg (Washington) 13 25 .342 14½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 7, Reading 2

Hartford 6, New Hampshire 4, game 1

Hartford 8, New Hampshire 7, game 2

Bowie 1, Akron 0

Portland 5, Binghamton 4

Richmond 5, Somerset 7, 11 innings

Altoona 4, Erie 2

Thursday’s Games

Reading 2, Harrisburg 1

Hartford 10, New Hampshire 6

Bowie 4, Akron 3,

Portland 4, Binghamton 1

Somerset 9, Richmond 3

Altoona 8, Erie 7

Friday’s Games

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

