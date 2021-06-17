Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 25 13 .658 — Portland (Boston) 23 16…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 25 13 .658 — Portland (Boston) 23 16 .590 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 24 .368 11 Hartford (Colorado) 13 26 .333 12½ Reading (Philadelphia) 13 26 .333 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 27 .289 14 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 27 10 .730 — Erie (Detroit) 24 14 .632 3½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 24 14 .632 3½ Akron (Cleveland) 21 16 .568 6 Richmond (San Francisco) 21 18 .538 7 Harrisburg (Washington) 13 25 .342 14½

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 7, Reading 2

Hartford 6, New Hampshire 4, game 1

Hartford 8, New Hampshire 7, game 2

Bowie 1, Akron 0

Portland 5, Binghamton 4

Richmond 5, Somerset 7, 11 innings

Altoona 4, Erie 2

Thursday’s Games

Reading 2, Harrisburg 1

Hartford 10, New Hampshire 6

Bowie 4, Akron 3,

Portland 4, Binghamton 1

Somerset 9, Richmond 3

Altoona 8, Erie 7

Friday’s Games

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

