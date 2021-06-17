CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 12:05 AM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 24 13 .649
Portland (Boston) 22 16 .579
New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 23 .378 10
Hartford (Colorado) 12 26 .316 12½
Reading (Philadelphia) 12 26 .316 12½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 26 .297 13
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 26 10 .722
Erie (Detroit) 24 13 .649
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 23 14 .622
Akron (Cleveland) 21 15 .583 5
Richmond (San Francisco) 21 17 .553 6
Harrisburg (Washington) 13 24 .351 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Reading 9, Harrisburg 8, 10 innings

Hartford at New Hampshire, susp.

Akron 3, Bowie 2

Portland 9, Binghamton 4

Somerset 10, Richmond 1

Erie 4, Altoona 3

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 7, Reading 2

Hartford 6, New Hampshire 4, game 1

Hartford 8, New Hampshire 7, game 2

Bowie 1, Akron 0

Portland 5, Binghamton 4

Richmond 5, Somerset 7, 11 innings

Altoona 4, Erie 2

Thursday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, noon

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sports

