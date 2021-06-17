Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 24 13 .649 — Portland (Boston) 22 16…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 24 13 .649 — Portland (Boston) 22 16 .579 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 23 .378 10 Hartford (Colorado) 12 26 .316 12½ Reading (Philadelphia) 12 26 .316 12½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 26 .297 13 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 26 10 .722 — Erie (Detroit) 24 13 .649 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 23 14 .622 3½ Akron (Cleveland) 21 15 .583 5 Richmond (San Francisco) 21 17 .553 6 Harrisburg (Washington) 13 24 .351 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Reading 9, Harrisburg 8, 10 innings

Hartford at New Hampshire, susp.

Akron 3, Bowie 2

Portland 9, Binghamton 4

Somerset 10, Richmond 1

Erie 4, Altoona 3

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 7, Reading 2

Hartford 6, New Hampshire 4, game 1

Hartford 8, New Hampshire 7, game 2

Bowie 1, Akron 0

Portland 5, Binghamton 4

Richmond 5, Somerset 7, 11 innings

Altoona 4, Erie 2

Thursday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, noon

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

