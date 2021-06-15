Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 23 13 .639 — Portland (Boston) 21 16…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 23 13 .639 — Portland (Boston) 21 16 .568 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 21 .400 8½ Reading (Philadelphia) 12 25 .324 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 25 .306 12 Hartford (Colorado) 10 26 .278 13 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 25 10 .714 — Erie (Detroit) 24 12 .667 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 22 14 .611 3½ Akron (Cleveland) 21 14 .600 4 Richmond (San Francisco) 21 16 .568 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 12 24 .333 13½

___

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading 9, Harrisburg 8, 10 innings

Hartford at New Hampshire, susp.

Akron 3, Bowie 2

Portland 9, Binghamton 4

Somerset 10, Richmond 1

Erie 4, Altoona 3

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, noon

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, noon

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.