Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|21
|16
|.568
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|14
|21
|.400
|8½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|12
|25
|.324
|11½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|25
|.306
|12
|Hartford (Colorado)
|10
|26
|.278
|13
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|24
|12
|.667
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|22
|14
|.611
|3½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|21
|14
|.600
|4
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|16
|.568
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|12
|24
|.333
|13½
___
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Reading 9, Harrisburg 8, 10 innings
Hartford at New Hampshire, susp.
Akron 3, Bowie 2
Portland 9, Binghamton 4
Somerset 10, Richmond 1
Erie 4, Altoona 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, noon
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Reading at Harrisburg, noon
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
