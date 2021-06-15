CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 11:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 23 13 .639
Portland (Boston) 21 16 .568
New Hampshire (Toronto) 14 21 .400
Reading (Philadelphia) 12 25 .324 11½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 25 .306 12
Hartford (Colorado) 10 26 .278 13
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 25 10 .714
Erie (Detroit) 24 12 .667
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 22 14 .611
Akron (Cleveland) 21 14 .600 4
Richmond (San Francisco) 21 16 .568 5
Harrisburg (Washington) 12 24 .333 13½

___

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading 9, Harrisburg 8, 10 innings

Hartford at New Hampshire, susp.

Akron 3, Bowie 2

Portland 9, Binghamton 4

Somerset 10, Richmond 1

Erie 4, Altoona 3

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, noon

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Reading at Harrisburg, noon

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

New Pentagon strategy for overseas cloud appears to back away from JEDI vision

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up