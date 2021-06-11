Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 21 12 .636 — Portland (Boston) 20 14…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 21 12 .636 — Portland (Boston) 20 14 .588 1½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 12 21 .364 9 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 11 22 .333 10 Hartford (Colorado) 10 24 .294 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 9 25 .265 12½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 23 9 .719 — Erie (Detroit) 22 11 .667 1½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 20 12 .625 3 Akron (Cleveland) 19 12 .613 3½ Richmond (San Francisco) 20 13 .606 3½ Harrisburg (Washington) 10 22 .312 13

___

Thursday’s Games

Richmond 8, Harrisburg 1

Richmond 1, Harrisburg 0, 5 innings

New Hampshire 5, Portland 3

Akron at Altoona, ppd.

Bowie 7, Binghamton 4

Hartford 9, Reading 8

Erie 3, Somerset 2, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire 14, Portland 6, 10 innings

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Akron 7, Altoona 5

Binghamton 5, Bowie 4

Reading 2, Hartford 1, 5 innings

Somerset 5, Erie 2

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Altoona, 2, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

