Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 12:11 AM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 20 12 .625
Portland (Boston) 20 13 .606 ½
New Hampshire (Toronto) 11 21 .344 9
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 10 22 .312 10
Hartford (Colorado) 10 23 .303 10½
Reading (Philadelphia) 8 25 .242 12½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 23 8 .742
Erie (Detroit) 22 10 .688
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 20 11 .645 3
Richmond (San Francisco) 20 13 .606 4
Akron (Cleveland) 18 12 .600
Harrisburg (Washington) 10 22 .312 13½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Portland 5, New Hampshire 4

Altoona 14, Akron 13

Binghamton 9, Bowie 1

Harrisburg at Richmond, ppd.

Reading 6, Hartford 5

Erie 4, Somerset 2

Thursday’s Games

Richmond 8, Harrisburg 1

Richmond 1, Harrisburg 0, 5 innings

New Hampshire 5, Portland 3

Akron at Altoona, ppd.

Bowie 7, Binghamton 4

Hartford 9, Reading 8

Erie 3, Somerset 2, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

