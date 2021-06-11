Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|20
|13
|.606
|½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|11
|21
|.344
|9
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|22
|.312
|10
|Hartford (Colorado)
|10
|23
|.303
|10½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|8
|25
|.242
|12½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|22
|10
|.688
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|20
|11
|.645
|3
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|20
|13
|.606
|4
|Akron (Cleveland)
|18
|12
|.600
|4½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|10
|22
|.312
|13½
|Wednesday’s Games
Portland 5, New Hampshire 4
Altoona 14, Akron 13
Binghamton 9, Bowie 1
Harrisburg at Richmond, ppd.
Reading 6, Hartford 5
Erie 4, Somerset 2
|Thursday’s Games
Richmond 8, Harrisburg 1
Richmond 1, Harrisburg 0, 5 innings
New Hampshire 5, Portland 3
Akron at Altoona, ppd.
Bowie 7, Binghamton 4
Hartford 9, Reading 8
Erie 3, Somerset 2, 10 innings
|Friday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
