Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|18
|12
|.600
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|10
|19
|.345
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|20
|.310
|11
|Hartford (Colorado)
|9
|21
|.300
|11½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|6
|24
|.200
|14½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|19
|10
|.655
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|18
|10
|.643
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|18
|11
|.621
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|17
|13
|.567
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|10
|19
|.345
|11½
|Saturday’s Games
Somerset 7, Reading 2, game 1
Somerset 6, Reading 1, game 2
Harrisburg 3, Portland 0
Altoona 11, Richmond 2
Hartford 8, Bowie 7, 10 innings
New Hampshire 8, Binghamton 3
Akron 8, Erie 5
|Sunday’s Games
Portland 2, Harrisburg 0
Reading 5, Somerset 2
Richmond 7, Altoona 3
Hartford 13, Bowie 11
Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 6
Erie 6, Akron 0
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
