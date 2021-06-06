Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 20 9 .690 — Portland (Boston) 18 12…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 20 9 .690 — Portland (Boston) 18 12 .600 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 10 19 .345 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 9 20 .310 11 Hartford (Colorado) 9 21 .300 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 6 24 .200 14½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 21 7 .750 — Erie (Detroit) 19 10 .655 2½ Akron (Cleveland) 18 10 .643 3 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 18 11 .621 3½ Richmond (San Francisco) 17 13 .567 5 Harrisburg (Washington) 10 19 .345 11½

Saturday’s Games

Somerset 7, Reading 2, game 1

Somerset 6, Reading 1, game 2

Harrisburg 3, Portland 0

Altoona 11, Richmond 2

Hartford 8, Bowie 7, 10 innings

New Hampshire 8, Binghamton 3

Akron 8, Erie 5

Sunday’s Games

Portland 2, Harrisburg 0

Reading 5, Somerset 2

Richmond 7, Altoona 3

Hartford 13, Bowie 11

Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 6

Erie 6, Akron 0

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

