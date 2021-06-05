CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 10:27 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 20 8 .714
Portland (Boston) 17 12 .586
New Hampshire (Toronto) 10 18 .357 10
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 8 20 .286 12
Hartford (Colorado) 8 21 .276 12½
Reading (Philadelphia) 5 24 .172 15½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 21 6 .778
Akron (Cleveland) 18 9 .667 3
Erie (Detroit) 18 10 .643
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 18 10 .643
Richmond (San Francisco) 16 13 .552 6
Harrisburg (Washington) 10 18 .357 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Erie 8, Akron 2, game 1

Akron 6, Erie 0, game 2

Richmond 5, Altoona 3

Binghamton 11, New Hampshire 4

Harrisburg 8, Portland 1

Reading 8, Somerset 3

Bowie 6, Hartford 2

Saturday’s Games

Somerset 7, Reading 2, game 1

Somerset 6, Reading 1, game 2

Harrisburg 3, Portland 0

Altoona 11, Richmond 2

Hartford 8, Bowie 7, 10 innings

New Hampshire 8, Binghamton 3

Akron 8, Erie 5

Sunday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Sports

