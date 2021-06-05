Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|17
|12
|.586
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|10
|18
|.357
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|20
|.286
|12
|Hartford (Colorado)
|8
|21
|.276
|12½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|5
|24
|.172
|15½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|18
|9
|.667
|3
|Erie (Detroit)
|18
|10
|.643
|3½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|18
|10
|.643
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|10
|18
|.357
|11½
___
|Friday’s Games
Erie 8, Akron 2, game 1
Akron 6, Erie 0, game 2
Richmond 5, Altoona 3
Binghamton 11, New Hampshire 4
Harrisburg 8, Portland 1
Reading 8, Somerset 3
Bowie 6, Hartford 2
|Saturday’s Games
Somerset 7, Reading 2, game 1
Somerset 6, Reading 1, game 2
Harrisburg 3, Portland 0
Altoona 11, Richmond 2
Hartford 8, Bowie 7, 10 innings
New Hampshire 8, Binghamton 3
Akron 8, Erie 5
|Sunday’s Games
Portland at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
